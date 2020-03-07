COVID-19: Primary schools in four districts of J-K to remain closed till March 31

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): All primary schools in Bandipora, Baramulla, Srinagar, and Budgam districts will remain closed till 31st March amid coronavirus outbreak, informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.



Two suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported in Jammu and are undergoing treatment at the local Government Medical College.



So far, 34 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. The virus which originated in China's Wuhan has killed more than 3000 people globally.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a review meeting with health officials on Saturday and asked them to identify locations for quarantine. (ANI)

