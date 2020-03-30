COVID-19: Primary schools in UP's Etawah district converted into quarantine centers

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India]. Mar 30 (ANI): Primary schools in various villages of Etawah district have been converted into temporary quarantine centres for people who are coming from different districts and states.

"Many people have come back from different states and districts to their respective villages. We asked all the villages to give us a list of all such people. And with the help of the village heads, we started setting up quarantine wards in schools and panchayat houses. They will be quarantined there," said JB Singh, District Magistrate.

The village head of Desharmau told ANI, "The arrangements are being made at the directions of the administration. A list of people who have come from other states is being made; right now we have three people under quarantine."

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1071 in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

