COVID-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on Monday

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting, through video conference, with state Chief Ministers on Monday at 3 pm to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

"PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM," PMO India tweeted.

The Prime Minister had earlier interacted with Chief Ministers four times over the COVID-19 situation via video conferencing.

The upcoming interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on May 17. (ANI)