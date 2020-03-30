COVID-19: Private firm in Trichy donates robots to govt hospital

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A private software company in Tiruchirappalli has donated humanoid robots to a government hospital in the city for delivering medicines to patients at COVID-19 isolation wards.

"The robots will be used if the district administration gives the permission to do so," said the Hospital's Dean. Four of these robots are currently ready for use.

The move is aimed at lending a helping hand to healthcare professionals who are at the frontline in the battle against the highly contagious coronavirus.

Hazards include pathogen exposure, long working hours, psychological distress, fatigue, and occupational burnout, put health workers at risk of getting the infection.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1024 in the country with 27 deaths. While 95 patients have been cured/discharged across the country. (ANI)

