Covid-19: Priyanka Gandhi urges religious institutions to take Congress volunteers' help in welfare work

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to religious institutions, requesting them to take help of her party's volunteers for carrying out welfare works in combating coronavirus.

"I have constituted a volunteers team of Congress workers in every district of UP and asked them to help needy people. I request you if you need volunteers for welfare works then you can contact our district team," she stated in the letter.

She said that the country is going through a coronavirus crisis and expressed concerns over the condition of daily wagers and migrant workers, who have suffered becasue of the lockdown, even as central and various state governments announced several measures to ensure uninterrupted food supply to people.

"People from every corner of the country are returning to their homes hungry and thirsty. People are losing jobs. Workers' work has stopped. The livelihood of street vendors have come to a standstill," read the letter.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far, nearly 50 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)