COVID-19: Puducherry cancels annual exams for class 1 to 9, all students to be promoted

Puducherry [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Directorate of School Education Puducherry on Wednesday announced that all students from class I to IX will be promoted to higher classes without the annual examinations as no tests will be conducted due to coronavirus outbreak.

"As Puducherry is under lockdown and it is not feasible to conduct annual examination for the students of Class I to IX. Therefore, it is decided to cancel the examinations for the Class I to IX and declare the students as All Pass," Directorate of School Education, Puducherry stated in a press note dated March 25, 2020.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

This includes 512 active cases, while 40 infected people have already been cured or discharged. (ANI)

