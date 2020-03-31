COVID-19: Puducherry Chief Minister participates in disinfection drive

Puducherry [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Puducherry, V. Narayanasamy took part in a disinfection drive in Kamaraj Nagar on Tuesday.

This precautionary measure comes amid the 21-day countrywide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Till now, one positive coronavirus case has been reported from Puducherry as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,251. (ANI)

