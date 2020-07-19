COVID-19: Puducherry reports 109 new cases

Puducherry [India], July 19 (ANI): Puducherry on Sunday recorded as many as 109 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total in the Union Territory to 1,999, the health department of the UT said.

This includes 817 active cases 1,154 discharges and 28 deaths, the department added.

Across the country, there are 1,07,7618 confirmed cases. As many as 6,77,423 have recovered, while 26,816 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

