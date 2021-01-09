COVID-19: Puducherry reports 36 new cases, 51 recoveries on Saturday

Puducherry [India], January 9 (ANI): As many as 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry, while 51 others recovered from the virus on Saturday, the health department said.

According to it, the total number of cases in Puducherry stands at 38,425, with the number of active cases currently is 328.

A total of 37,461 cases have now recovered, while 636 people have succumbed to the virus, it added.

Meanwhile, the country's cumulative coronavirus positivity rate has further reduced to 5.79 per cent and there are only 2.15 per cent active cases out of the overall infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.



The Ministry informed that the national cumulative positivity rate has reduced from 8.93 per cent to 5.79 per cent in a span of five months.

Fifteen states/Union Territory have a positivity rate less than the national average. Bihar has the lowest Positivity Rate with 1.44 per cent while Jammu and Kashmir has the highest rate with 5.58 per cent.

Among other States/UTs include Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Assam, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The country's present active caseload of 2,24,190 consists of just 2.15 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The total recovered cases reached 10,056,651, taking the recovery rate to 96.41 per cent. (ANI)

