COVID-19: Pune traders close markets till March 19

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Federation Of Pune Trade Association (FTAP) on Tuesday decided to close the markets in the city for next three days to slow coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 40,000 shops will be closed till March 19 which is likely to cause an impact on sales.

Earlier today, a notice was issued by the administration informing about the closure of the city's famous monument Shaniwar Wada Fort in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

So far, 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

A total of 125 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

