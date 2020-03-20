COVID-19: Pune's wholesale fruit and vegetable market shut

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Wholesale fruits and vegetable market in Pune's Gultekdi was shut down on Friday in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state from coronavirus in India with 49 cases reported from various regions. One person in the state has also succumbed to the infection.

State's Health minister Rajesh Tope yesterday said that the number of coronavirus cases reached 49. The condition of two patients is said to be critical.

Authorities have started screening passengers at Pune-Mumbai Expressway and Mumbai-Pune Highway.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 195. (ANI)







