COVID-19: Punjab CM extends night curfew in all cities from 9 pm to 5 am

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the extension of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 pm to all cities.

"As COVID-19 cases continued to spike, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the extension of the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 pm to all cities. The night-time curfew will now be applicable to all cities, with the exemption for industries," a press release from the government read.

Singh also announced weekend (Saturday and Sunday) as 'Stay at Home' for the avoidance of unnecessary movement and socialising, other than essential services, in Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar for the next fortnight.

"In another major decision, it has been decided that every marriage palace, restaurant, office, where more than 10 people gather, will ensure full compliance of masks, sanitisation and social distancing," as per the Chief Minister.

Punjab recorded 1,077 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 29,013 including 9,954 active cases and 731 deaths, read a bulletin State Health Department. (ANI)

