COVID-19: Punjab CM imposes 'full curfew' with 'no relaxation'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], 23 Mar (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a "full curfew" in the state "with no relaxations" in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"After reviewing situation with Chief Secretary & @DGPPunjabPolice, announced full curfew with no relaxations. DCs have been asked to issue orders accordingly. Any person required to be given relaxation will be so allowed specifically for given period & purpose," he tweeted.

District Collectors and Sub Divisional Magistratehave been further asked to extend all help to those in need. "I have directed the provision of free food, shelter & medicines for those in need & 20 Cr has been sanctioned out of CM relief fund for same. Additionally, DCs & SDMs have been asked to extend all assistance to those in need," the Chief Minister added.

A total of 21 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab. While the nation has 415 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Indian Council of Medical research. (ANI)

