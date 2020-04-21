COVID-19: Punjab CM lauds 98-year-old woman for stitching masks

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday termed 98-year-old woman of Moga district as "strongest Corona Warrior of Punjab" for making masks for the poor in the battle against COVID-19.

"The strongest Corona Warrior of Punjab is 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur from Moga who with her family is stitching masks for Punjab. Such selfless dedication of Punjabis is proof of how strong we are & that we will overcome any challenge which comes our way," the Punjab Chief Minister wrote on Twitter.

Gurdev Kaur Dhaliwal, who has a blurry vision in one eye, wakes up early every day and stitches masks from 8 am to 4 pm, without caring about her own health.

The Punjab government has made wearing masks mandatory as more than 200 people have been infected with the virus in the state. (ANI)

