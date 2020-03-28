COVID-19 : Punjab distilleries begins manufacturing sanitisers

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The distilleries in Punjab have started manufacturing sanitizers on the request of the state government, informed KS Pannu, Commissioner Food and Drug Administration Punjab on Saturday.

This comes in the backdrop of the high demand of sanitizers in the market during the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

"As per instructions the hand sanitizer material is being made by mixing ethanol 96 percent with hydrogen peroxide 3 percent, Glyceryl, permitted color and sterile water," said informed Public Relations Department, Punjab Government.

Pertinently, there has been a huge demand for sanitizers in Punjab due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus. An acute shortage of sanitizers in the market had given rise to black marketing.

"These distilleries have been meeting the daily requirements of sanitizers in bulk quantities. In the last couple of days, about 33000 litres of sanitizing material has been supplied to Hospitals and Medical Colleges for use by medical and paramedical staff," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has empowered gram panchayats to buy medicines and food for the daily wage laborers and poor people out of the funds at their disposal. (ANI)

