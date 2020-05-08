COVID-19: Punjab govt cancels class 10th exams, promotes students based on pre-Board

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 8 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, Punjab government has canceled the class 10th exams saying that students will be promoted based on their performance in pre-Board exams.

"Class X students under Punjab School Education Board will not have to take any exams and will be promoted on basis of their performance in pre-Board exams," said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The state government has also decided to promote students from classes 5th to 9th.

"The state government has decided to promote all students of Classes V to X under Punjab School Education system to next class without any examination, in light of the unprecedented COVID crisis, which has led to prolonged lockdown/curfew," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, several other states including Gujarat had decided to promote the students owing to the coronavirus outbreak situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the union ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) announced the fresh dates for exams of class 10th and 12th students under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board which were postponed.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state of Punjab is 1,695 with 29 fatalities, according to the state health department. (ANI)

