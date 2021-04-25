COVID-19: Punjab govt provides 147 oxygen concentrators to worst-hit districts in Malwa region

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 25 (ANI): In order to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen to the needy critical patients on life support, the Punjab government has provided 147 oxygen concentrators to the worst-hit districts in the Malwa region of the state, which were reporting the maximum daily COVID-19 cases and highest positivity rate.

According to an official statement, this decision was disclosed by Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, while chairing a high-level meeting to review the current Covid situation besides supply and demand of medical oxygen in the state, here on Saturday evening.

Reaffirming the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's commitment to ensure proper treatment and care of each Covid patient and take all possible steps to conquer the much infectious and contagious second virus wave in the state, the Chief Secretary directed the Health and Family Welfare department to ensure 100 per cent testing in micro-containment zones as early detection can be helpful in saving the precious lives.

She also instructed the department to immediately make functional 104 helpline 24x7 for medical oxygen requirements in the state.

Mahajan also reminded the department to implement a complete ban on the elective surgeries and operation of oxygen consuming industrial activities forthwith to tackle the unprecedented health situation prevailing in the state.

The Chief Secretary ordered to further augment the medical oxygen supplies to the health facilities. She warned of stern action against the hoarding and diversion of medical oxygen supplies with zero tolerance against undue intervention in this regard.

Mahajan lauded Mohali and Nawanshahr districts for ramping up the vaccination drive, while reviewing the Covid situation with the administrative secretaries, Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police in Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar, Patiala and Sangrur districts.

"The battle against coronavirus can only be won with the vaccine and appropriate Covid behaviour so all should stick to these measures," she said while asking all other districts to follow suit and immediately ramp up the vaccination drive to help control the virus surge.

The meeting was attended by various officials including Home Secretary Anurag Agarwal, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Alok Shekhar. (ANI)