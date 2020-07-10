COVID-19: Punjab govt restricts entry in Secretariat

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): The entry of all visitors in Punjab Civil Secretariat 1 and 2 has been restricted with immediate effect in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, informed Principal Secretary to the Government of Punjab on Thursday.

"In view of the growing spread of COVID-19, it has been decided by the General Administration Department of the Government of Punjab to restrict the entry of all visitors (General Public, in Punjab Civil Secretariat -1 and 2 with immediate effect. In case of any difficulty, please contact Additional Secretary General Administration," read a press release.

"All daks/letters etc. should be delivered to the staff posted at the reception counters. All are requested to co-operate with the Government in its efforts to curb the spread Of COVID-19," it added. (ANI)

