COVID-19: Punjab reports 2,628 new cases, 68 deaths

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): Punjab reported 2,628 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 79,679 in the state, the health department said.

Meanwhile, with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases across the country, the national coronavirus count reached over the 47-lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586.(ANI)

