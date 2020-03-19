COVID-19: Puri Jagannath Temple to shut from Friday

Puri (Odisha) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The administration of Jagannath Temple in Puri has decided to close the shrine for devotees from Friday.

"Despite closure for the general public, rituals will be carried out as usual at the temple," Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, informed reporters.

He added that only priests and sevayats will be allowed to enter the temple premises.

The decision has been taken after the state government on Wednesday issued an advisory to all religious institutions to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention norms.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of people infected by the coronavirus in the country is now 169. (ANI)

