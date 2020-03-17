COVID-19: Quarantine facilities set up in several cities, says DGMS Army

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus crisis, quarantine facilities have been set up in various places including Jaisalmer, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Gorakhpur with the help of Navy and Air Force, a senior Army official said on Monday.

"Quarantine facilities have been set up in Jaisalmer, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gorakhpur, Chennai, Surat, Jhansi, Jodhpur and other places with the help of Navy and Air Force," Director General Medical Services (Army) Lieutenant General RS Grewal said.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that a total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths. (ANI)

