COVID-19: Qutub Minar closed till March 31

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): As part of measures to counter coronavirus outbreak, Qutub Minar has been closed till March 31.

"Monument is closed till March 31, 2020, due to precautionary measures," a directive issued by Delhi circle office of the Archaeological Survey of India said.

A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)