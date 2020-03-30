COVID-19: Railways to supply uninterrupted coal to power plants

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): East Coast Railway has decided to ensure uninterrupted supply of coal to different power houses across the country during the lockdown along with foodgrains, petroleum products and other essential commodities.

"Keeping in view the essential of food grains, coal and petroleum products, East Coast Railway has taken a 21-day challenge ensuring uninterrupted supply of coal to different power houses across the country along with foodgrains, petroleum products and other essential commodities," an official release said.

According to the Indian Railway, in the first eight days of the lockdown period, a total of 1012 trains of essential commodities have been transported from the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway towards different destinations of the country to help relief effort.

The lockdown, announced last Tuesday, will continue till April 14 to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The release said that according to a concept `you stay safe at home, we bring essential commodities to you', railway employees at all levels were working round-the-clock to ensure supply of essential commodities to the people in different parts of the country.

The Railways have made two helplines -- 138 and 139 - functional to answer enquires, provide assistance and also take suggesting during the lockdown.

It has also converted train coaches into isolation wards as part of preparations to fight coronavirus. (ANI)

