COVID-19: Raipur to go under lockdown from September 21

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Raipur district administration has announced to impose lockdown from 9 pm on September 21 till September 28 midnight in wake of daily new 900-1000 COVID-19 cases.

Raipur District Collector S Bhartidasan in a notice dated September 19, 2020, declared the district as a containment zone.

"Over 26,000 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Raipur so far and 900-1000 positive cases are detected daily. Hence, Raipur district has been declared as a containment zone," the notice said.



As per the order during the lockdown, "Grocery shops and all commercial shops will remain closed. The vegetable market to remain closed during this period while medical shops will remain open. LPG cylinder distributors will be allowed for home delivery. Petrol pumps will remain open."

According to the order, all offices including government, semi-government, and private will remain closed.

The border of the district will be sealed.

"Inter-district border will remain sealed and e-pass will be required to move outside the district. Milk shops will be allowed to open from 06.00 am to 08.00 am in the morning and 05.00 pm to 06.30 pm in the evening. Liquor shops will remain closed. Industrial units will have to make on-site residential arrangements for their labours," the order said.

Violators will be punished under IPC 1860 and 188, the order stated. (ANI)

