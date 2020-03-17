New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): As part of measures to counter coronavirus outbreak, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Raj Ghat, has been closed till March 31.
Total 8 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital.
A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)
COVID-19: Raj Ghat closed till March 31
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:45 IST
