Puducherry [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Raj Nivas will conduct its Open House telephonically.
The Open House will be conducted from Monday to Wednesday between 5 pm to 7 pm.
The Raj Nivas has given the telephone numbers for the same. (ANI)
COVID-19: Raj Nivas in Puducherry to conduct Open House telephonically
ANI | Updated: Mar 14, 2020 18:01 IST
Puducherry [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Raj Nivas will conduct its Open House telephonically.