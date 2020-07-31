COVID-19: Rajasthan Governor calls upon cured patients to donate plasma

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday called upon cured COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for the treatment of those affected by the infection in the state.

A tweet from the Raj Bhavan Rajasthan in Hindi said, "Honorable Governor Shri Kalraj Mishra Ji called upon people recovering from Covid-19 in the state to donate their plasma so that patients suffering from COVID-19 can be treated with plasma therapy through a plasma bank established in the state."

In a video message with the tweet, Mishra said, "Plasma therapy is an effective treatment for coronavirus infection. Plasma can be given by only those who have been cured of coronavirus. At present in the state, around 27,000 people have been cured and they should come forward to donate plasma so that those affected with COVID-19 can be cured." (ANI)

