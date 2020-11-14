COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 2,144 new cases, 12 deaths

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 13 (ANI): Rajasthan on Friday reported 2,144 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases in the state to 2,21,471.

According to the State health bulletin, 1,827 people recovered/discharged today with total recoveries/discharges rising to 2,01,770.

However, twelve people succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 2,044. The active cases in the state stand at 17,657.



Meanwhile, with 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,28,795, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday.

With 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,668.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

