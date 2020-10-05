COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 2,184 new cases, 15 deaths

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 4 (ANI): Rajasthan on Sunday reported 2,184 new cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,44,030.



As per the state health department, 15 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, leading the death toll to 1,545. There are 21,154 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakh on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

