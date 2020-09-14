COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 793 new cases, 7 deaths

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 14 (ANI): A total of 793 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours.



According to the state health department, the coronavirus tally for the state stands at 1,03,201.

There are 17,410 active cases in the state while 84,548 cases have recovered.

Meanwhile, the country witnessed a spike of 92,071 new cases within 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 count over the 48-lakh mark on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

