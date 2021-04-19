COVID-19: Rajasthan to observe 'Anushashan Pakhwada' till May 3

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 19 (ANI): Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has imposed an 'Anushashan Pakhwada', a self-discipline fortnight, from April 19 to May 3.

The Pakhwada will come into effect from 5 am on Monday till 5 am on May 3.

All workplaces, businesses and markets, including general activities, will be restricted during the period.

However, essential services workers will be exempted from the restrictions.



Government officials, people going to and coming from airports, bus stands, railway stations, metro stations will be allowed for movement.

Also, vegetable and fruit vendors will be allowed to sell till seven in the evening.

Electronic and print media personnel will also be exempted upon production of I-cards.

Rajasthan recorded over 6,000 fresh cases in the past 24 hours with 37 new deaths added to the total tally.

In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, several state governments have imposed curfews. (ANI)

