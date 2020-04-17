COVID-19: Rajnath Singh reviews preparedness of Armed Forces Medical Services

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the activities of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and its assistance to civilian authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 3.

On Thursday, the Defence Minister had reviewed the preventive measures undertaken by 62 Cantonment Boards situated all over the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the meeting, Director-General Defence Estates (DGDE) Deepa Bajwa assured Singh of the commitment of Cantonment Boards in the fight against the coronavirus, a statement said.

Bajwa gave an overview of the ongoing actions in all cantonments, inter alia, maintenance of essential services of sanitation, medical services, and water supply. (ANI)

