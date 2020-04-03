COVID-19: Ranchi Police notice to 50 people, three FIRs for malicious content on social media

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): Ranchi Police on Friday said that they have identified various objectionable posts on Twitter and sent notices to nearly 50 people for spreading malicious information about coronavirus on social media. Three FIRs have also been registered for spreading malicious information on social media in the city.

"Any attempt to disturb the harmony and spread hate will invite actions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), IT Act an Epidemic Act. We have identified some objectionable Twitter posts and sent notices to nearly 50 people," Ranchi Police said.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 in the country. (ANI)

