COVID-19 recoveries in India cross 60-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): India has crossed the landmark of over 60-lakh COVID-19 recoveries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

The MoHFW also said that the five states which have the maximum caseload in the country have also contributed to more than half of the total recoveries.



As per the Ministry, Maharashtra (12,29,339 recoveries), Karnataka (5,61,610), Kerala (1,75,304), Andhra Pradesh (6,91,040) and Tamil Nadu (5,91,811) are the five states, respectively.

"India crosses the landmark milestone of more than 60 lakh recoveries. The 5 top states with maximum caseload (61 per cent active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3 percent) of the total recoveries," the MoHFW's tweet read.

As per the MoHFW on Saturday, with a surge of 73,272 cases, India's COVID-19 tally had reached 69,79,424. (ANI)

