COVID-19 recovery rate in India at 63 pc, mortality rate at 2.72 pc: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India currently stands at about 63 per cent and asserted that India has not reached the community transmission stage, despite being a large country.

The Union Health Minister made the statement during an online release of TIFAC (Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council) White Paper here.

"Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at about 63 per cent. The mortality rate is just 2.72 per cent. We are not concerned about the number of cases. We are ramping up testing so that maximum cases can be detected and treated," he told ANI.

The minister said that around 2.7 lakh tests are being done daily.

"Despite being such a large country, we have not reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19. Though there are some small pockets where there could be slightly higher transmission locally," he added.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

