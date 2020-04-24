COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 20.57 pc

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): A total of 4,748 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 20.57 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

A total of 1,684 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases to 23,077 in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, here on Friday.

The recovery rate from the coronavirus on Thursday had been put at 19.89 per cent by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said: "With 1,684 new cases, there are 23,077 positive cases in India till now. So far, 4,748 people have recovered including 419 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery rate to 20.57 per cent."

Agarwal said that in the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case.

"Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in the last 14 days. The chain of transmission is being broken by the collective efforts of people and administration. We should see that the green zone districts maintain the status of no new cases and also, new districts get added into this category," he added. (ANI)

