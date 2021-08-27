COVID-19: Recovery rate in UP stands at 98.6 pc, positivity rate recorded at 0.01 pc

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday informed that the daily positivity rate in the state was 0.01 per cent and the overall recovery rate was 98.6 per cent.

The UP CM asked for strict and effective implementation of COVID-19 induced night curfew in the state, given the fact that COVID cases were rising sharply again in some states.

He asked police to begin relaying warnings by blaring hooters before 10 pm every night.



While addressing a COVID review meeting on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath said: "UP has been maintaining control over the COVID situation fairly well and in view of rising cases in other states, we must not let our guard down. Everyone must follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, ensure the usage of masks and social distancing. The police should issue a warning ahead of time through hooters so that the shops are closed by 10 pm. People should not roam on the streets unnecessarily."

Talking about the state's current COVID status, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that as many as 2,16,629 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted 7,12,89,637 COVID-19 tests so far.

"With highest testing, highest recovery rate and lowest test positivity rate and maximum vaccinations, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a clear winner in combating coronavirus as the state's COVID condition shows a healthier picture in comparison to all other states," he said. (ANI)

