COVID-19 recovery rate touches 58.13 pc: Ministry of Health

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the country has touched 58.13 per cent.

"The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 98,493 as of today. While the number of active cases stands at 1,97,387, the number of cured cases is 2,95,880. With this encouraging status, the recovery rate is touching 58.13 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," said the Ministry of Health.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also informed that the fatality rate was near 3 per cent, and the doubling rate has come down to 19 days.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

