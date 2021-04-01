COVID-19 restrictions withdrawn from today in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Nagpur in view of surging COVID-19 cases will not continue from April 1.

"COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed by the district administration will not continue," said Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister, Nagpur.

Raut added that the guidelines issued by the state government would still be applicable.



The government had imposed a lockdown in the Nagpur district from March 15 to 31 after experiencing a spike in cases.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department.

Currently, 17,29,816 people are in-home quarantine while 17,863 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra. (ANI)

