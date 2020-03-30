COVID-19: RIL announces Rs 500 cr donation to PM CARES Fund; 5 cr each to Maha, Gujarat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday announced a donation of Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund to support the nation's fight against the COVID-19.

In a statement, the RIL said that it has also provided contributions of Rs 5 crore each to Maharashtra and Gujarat governments to support their fight against the deadly virus.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, said, "We are confident that India will conquer the coronavirus crisis sooner rather than later. The entire Reliance Industries Limited team is with the nation in this hour of crisis and will do everything to win this battle against COVID-19."

Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, "All of us at Reliance Foundation stand in solidarity with our countrymen and women. Our doctors and staff have helped set up India's first COVID-19 hospital and are committed to supporting the government in exhaustive screening, testing, prevention and treatment of COVID-19."

She stressed that the need of the hour is to support the marginalised and daily wage communities and the RIL aims to "feed 50 lakh people across the country on daily basis" through its meal distribution programme.

Acting against COVID-19, the firm along with its team has stepped up in cities and villages, on roads and lanes, clinics and hospitals, grocery and retail stores, and it has pressed additional capabilities into the service of the nation.

India's first 100-bed exclusive COVID-19 hospital for the coronavirus patients was launched by the RIL.

The company has been providing 1 lakh masks daily for health-workers and caregivers, thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) daily for health-workers and caregivers, and free fuel across the country to notified emergency response vehicles.

Moreover, Reliance's Jio is seamlessly connecting nearly 40 crore individuals and thousands of organisations daily on its telecom backbone via 'work from home', 'study from home' and 'health from home' initiatives and Reliance Retail is providing essential supplies daily for millions of Indians via stores and home deliveries, the statement read. (ANI)

