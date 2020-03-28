Covid-19: RPF personnel to make 2,000 facial masks for needy people in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) unit of Kalyan is engaged in stitching around 2000 facial masks for not only for its staff members but also for other people who are in need, said an official statement on Saturday.

"RPF unit of Kalyan is engaged in stitching around 2000 masks with a team of RPF personnel ensuring a daily supply of facial masks to not only RPF staffs engaged in duties out at railway stations, yards, workshops and production units but also to other needy persons," Central Railway said in a statement.

RPF Mumbai has provided food to needy people during coronavirus lockdown.

"RPF Mumbai on its own initiative has provided food to more than 200 needy and destitute persons at 13 locations in Mumbai division," said Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 19 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

