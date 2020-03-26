COVID-19: Rs 1,000 each to be provided to 3.5 lakh workers in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Rs 1,000 each to be provided to 3.5 lakh workers registered with the Building & Construction Workers Welfare Board in Jammu and Kashmir, Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal on Wednesday said.

He said that two installments of old age, disability and family pensions will be immediately released.

This came amid six people in the state tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

