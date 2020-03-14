COVID-19: RSS postpones Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha's meet

New Delhi (India), March 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has cancelled the three-day annual meet of its highest-decision making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), to be held at Bengaluru.

In a statement issued on Saturday, RSS General Secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi also called all 'Swayamsevaks' to co-operate with the administration and create awareness among the public about COVID-19.

"In view of the seriousness of the pandemic COVID-19 and in the light of instructions and advisories thereof issued by the Union and State governments. Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting schedule in Bangalore has been suspended," read the statement.

The annual meeting of the ABPS was to be held in Bengaluru from March 15-17 to decide on the organisation's future course of action.

The meet was to discuss the ways to undertake planning for expansion and consolidation of organisational work including improving shakhas (branch), increasing training camps, sharing of innovative practices and experiences and other activities for the coming year.

During the 3-day meet, more than 1400 representatives were to participate from all over the country. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also scheduled to address the event.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has reported two deaths and 82 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)