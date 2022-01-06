COVID-19: RT-PCR test mandatory for all passengers deboarding at Bhubaneswar airport from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 6 (ANI): In view of a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the state as well as in the country, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that all air travelers deboarding at Bhubaneswar airport except those in transit will have to undergo COVID-19 tests from January 7.

This is applicable for all those who have been fully vaccinated and also in possession of an RT-PCR negative certificate.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by the BMC, all the air travelers deboarding at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) except in transit shall have to undergo RT-PCR Test at the testing facility provided by the BMC.



"The air travelers who have already been fully vaccinated or in possession of RT-PCR negative report shall also have to be tested at BPIA in the testing facility," it said,

The BMC will install an RT-PCR testing facility at BPIA forthwith.

"The travelers whose destination is Bhubaneswar shall have to isolate himself at home till the result is communicated to him by BMC. The usual protocol for positive cases will be followed in case positive cases are found from among the travelers. The Director BPIA to facilitate BMC in installing the testing facility and ensure adherence of the above guideline strictly," it added. (ANI)

