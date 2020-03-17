COVID-19: RWA, police appeal Shaheen Bagh protestors to call off their agitation

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members and Delhi Police on Tuesday talked to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, urging them to call off their protest in wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed three lives in the country so far.

The protesters, who have been agitating since December 15 last year, have not agreed to the request yet.

Even after the Delhi government's announcement to restrict gathering of over 50 people till March 31 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of protestors at Shaheen Bagh continued with their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that any gathering -- religious, family, social, political or cultural -- of over 50 people would not be allowed in the national capital till March-end.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 126 in the country. (ANI)

