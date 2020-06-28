COVID-19: Salons reopen in Mumbai under relaxed guidelines

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Some salons in the city, which reopened here on Sunday after some three months, were seen following government guidelines like the use of sanitisers and checking temperatures of customers.

Under the second phase of unlocking, the Maharashtra government has given relaxation in many sectors and allowed grooming outlets to open from today in the State.

Faheem Sheikh, owner of a salon in Ghatkopar is ready with PPE kits. He told ANI, "The customers are taking prior appointment before coming to the salon. We have received many calls from our regular customers. I want to thanks the government for thinking about us, it has come as a big relief to us."

"We sanitise every equipment before use. The salon is also sanitised every 2 hours," he added.

He further said, "We have put a copy of the government's norms and guidelines outside the salon. This is the first day and we have been getting many calls from customers for haircuts and other services that we provide. We have many customers waiting but we are taking only limited customers as we have to maintain social distancing."

Gaurav Patil, a customer who came for a hair cut said, "I am glad to see that the salon reopened. I did not get a proper haircut for a long time. Although my father has cut my hair at home during the lockdown we know that the haircut done at salon and home are different. I am a student and during online classes, this haircut will look decent now.

Another customer said I would like to thank the government for allowing salons function. After the reopening of offices, it is important as we have to go to the office. Also, we are taking precautions and so is this salon."

The Maharashtra government has issued a notification to reopen barbershops, salons and beauty parlours in the State under its 'Mission Begin Again Phase IV'.

According to the notification, barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours will be allowed to function with prior appointments only. Only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, threading etc are allowed. Skin related services will not be permitted presently. This should prominently be displayed in the shops.

The order also said the salons should adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) on hygiene and cleanliness and employees must wear protective gear including gloves, aprons and masks.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Sunday climbed to 1,59,133. (ANI)

