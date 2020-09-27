COVID-19 sample testing crosses five lakh mark at KGMU

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): King George's Medical University on Saturday achieved yet another milestone as the number of total COVID-19 samples tested by the Department of Microbiology, crossed 5 lakh mark.

The total number of samples tested reached 5,02,278.

KGMU was the first lab in the state to start testing and is one of the high performing labs in COVID-19 testing in the country as well.

The recognition came with the fact that entire virology team members under the supervision of Prof. Amita Jain are working tirelessly 24x7 and are motivated to continue quality work further.



Our efforts have been recognised nationwide and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has declared KGMU as a Centre of Excellence for COVID-19 testing.

"We are mentoring all labs in Uttar Pradesh for COVID testing- which is a huge task considering UP is the state with the highest number of RT-PCR labs in the country. We at KGMU are the Nodal lab for all COVID labs in Uttar Pradesh. Also, we are the only state institute lab that is validating COVID-19 testing kits for the country," the KGMU said in a statement.

KGMU is running an External Quality Assurance programme for all RT-PCR labs in Uttar Pradesh. KGMU pool testing algorithm was released as an advisory by ICMR and was used nationwide in COVID-19 testing. We are the ICMR and state depot for kit distribution to all labs in the state, the statement further read.

On this occasion, the felicitation ceremony was organized by KGMU to acknowledge and appreciate the lab team members and to encourage and inspire them to keep scaling new heights and keep the banner of KGMU flying high.

Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen Dr. Bipen Puri, along with other KGMU administrative faculty members distributed the certificates to Corona warriors of the department of Microbiology and appreciated and congratulated them for their contribution. (ANI)

