COVID-19: Sanitisation tent set up outside Mumbai's Dharavi police station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): A sanitisation tent was set up outside Dharavi police station here amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The tent sprays disinfectant liquid on people passing through it.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,364 COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra including 125 cured/discharged and 97 deaths.

India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

