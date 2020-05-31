COVID-19: Sanjay Singh hails Centre's 'Unlock 1' plan

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): AAP leader Sanjay Singh expressed satisfaction with the Centre's decision over the announcement of relaxations, beginning June 1, during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"We had been saying this from the beginning that the lockdown cannot be an endless procedure. Therefore, this Unlock 1 is a good decision to bring life back on track," Singh told ANI here.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that the rise in a number of cases in Delhi was a result of the high number of tests being conducted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

With an increase of 1,163 new cases, the COVID-19 count in the national capital reached 18,549 with 416 deaths being reported due to the infection till Saturday.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry said that lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

It also issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". (ANI)

