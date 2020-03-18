COVID-19: Sanjay Singh moves special mention over need for more testing labs

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has moved a 'special mention' on the issue of coronavirus, calling for an increase in testing labs across the country, in the Rajya Sabha for Wednesday.

The notice for special mention mentions that India should adopt the "testing model of countries like South Korea which are establishing drive-in testing centres."

The AAP leader further stated that India too should open more testing centres immediately across the country and take the help of the private sector, if needed.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed reported cases of coronavirus in India is 147 (including 25 foreign nationals). (ANI)

